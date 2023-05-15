Madhya Pradesh: Assembly Speaker Gautam takes part in functions in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly speaker Girish Gautam took part in various programmes in Rewa on Monday. He first reached the residence of Benimadhav Tiwari to attend a family function, and then went to Akhilesh Shukla’s place in Rampur to attend another family function. Post this, he attended a religious ceremony organised at the place of Ganesh Prasad Patel in Naudhiya.

Following this, speaker Gautam went to a programme in Farhada, another ceremony in Dhera hostel and a grand function organised at the Panni Om marriage garden. At the Ullahi Khurd Panchayat bhawan, he addressed a gathering and opined that the Ladli Behena Yojana is an important scheme to improve the financial state of women. He added that on June 10, state Chief minister (CM) Shivraj Singh Chouhan will transfer an amount of Rs One thousand to the beneficiaries of the scheme, which will be an unforgettable day for the women of the state.

He then urged the commoners of the Deotalab assembly constituency to work in consonance with everyone to achieve development in the area. On the occasion, Shivpoojan Shukla, Surendra Singh Chandel, Devendra Shukla, Akhilesh Singh and Pushpendra Gautam were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Encroachments removed for smooth traffic flow in Gwalior