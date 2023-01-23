Madhya Pradesh: Assembly speaker Gautam chairs meeting with MPEB officials in Rewa

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly speaker Girish Gautam chaired a district-level meeting with the officials of Madhya Pradesh Electricity board (MPEB) on Monday.

In the meeting, Assembly speaker Gautam issued several instructions to the officials.

Superintending engineer of MPEB, IK Tripathi and Executive engineer Ashish Ban were also present in the meeting. As the meeting commenced, Gautam issued instructions to all the officials to establish high-capacity transformers for providing uninterrupted electricity to the residents of the district. After this, he also directed the officials to resolve the issues being faced by the electricity consumers in Rewa.

Further, in his instructions, Assembly speaker Gautam instructed the officials to connect the Manikwar-located substation to the sub-station located in Jarha. Following this, he also directed them to establish a 63 Kv transformer in the Patharia as well as the Panni region of the district, so that uninterrupted flow of electricity is provided to the residents of the said areas.

He also enquired about the infrastructure-related works from the MPEB officials. Superintending engineer of MPEB, IK Tripathi told Gautam that the process to establish 63 Kv transformers across the district is underway. He added that the other tasks assigned to them will be completed soon.