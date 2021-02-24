Madhya Pradesh Assembly: Congress stages walkout over rising fuel prices

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress legislators in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday staged a walkout from the state Assembly to protest against the fuel price hike and rising inflation.

Some Congress legislators got up at their places at the end of the question hour, alleging that inflation and fuel price hike have been creating difficulties for the common people.

They demanded that the state government provide a relief to the people by reducing fuel prices. Later, senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh announced that his party would stage a walkout over the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Accordingly, the opposition party legislators walked out of the House shouting slogans. Thereafter, they also held a 'dharna' (sit-in) protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Assembly premises for some time.