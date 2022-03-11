Madhya Pradesh Assembly Budget Session: Road construction shelved after Mandi Board withdrew funds: PWD minister Gopal Bhargava tells House

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): PWD minister Gopal Bhargava informed the House that road construction works in rural areas of Kasrawad Assembly constituency were suspended after the Mandi Board withdrew the funds allotted for the purpose. The minister, however, assured that the road projects will resume once the Mandi Board reallocates the funds. Bhargava was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Sachin Subhash Chandra Yadav during Question Hour. The Congress MLA wanted to know from the government the reason for suspending the construction of 12 roads in the rural belt of the constituency even when the names of the construction agencies were finalized. Minister replied, “Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing (Mandi Board) had deposited 50% funds for road construction but later took it back. So construction of all 12 roads has been suspended for the time being. Whenever, Mandi Board reallocates the fund, PWD will resume the construction work. We will also try to get funds at our level from the Mandi Board at the earliest. ”

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:38 PM IST