Madhya Pradesh: Asked about inflation, minister says problems started with Nehru's 1947 speech from Red Fort

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said the problem of inflation does not arise "in a day or two", and the economy began to go downhill due to the "mistakes" of Jawaharlal Nehru's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947.

Inflation would have been under control had the first prime minister of the country and his party left the economy in good shape, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang said.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal about a planned protest by the Congress over rising prices and other issues, Sarang said that "if the credit for increasing inflation by crippling the economy after the country's independence goes to anyone, it is the Nehru family".

"Inflation does not rise in a day or two. The foundation of the economy is not laid in a day or two. The country's economy has deteriorated due to the mistakes of the speech that Jawaharlal Nehru delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 1947," the BJP leader said.