Madhya Pradesh: ASI Consumes Rat Poison, Alleges Harassment By Kolaras Police Station In-Charge; Critical  

Madhya Pradesh: ASI Consumes Rat Poison After Facing Harassment By Kolaras Police Station In-Charge; Critical | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) consumed rat poison alleging harassment by his senior in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. He was rushed to the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

According to reports, ASI Rakesh Singh, a resident of Guna, consumed poison at the Kolaras police station. He alleged that the station in-charge, Inspector Ajay Jat, had been harassing him. Rakesh claimed that false reports were being filed against him by the inspector.

Senior constables allegedly involved in illegal activities

ASI Rakesh further mentioned that three senior constables—Dilip, Avtar, and Naresh—were involved in illegal activities. However, Inspector Ajay Jat was pressuring him to take action against them. When Rakesh refused to comply, he was allegedly harassed. Rakesh had also complained to Kolaras SDOP Vijay Yadav, but no action was taken. Feeling cornered, he decided to attempt suicide by consuming rat poison.

The ASI said that two days ago, two trucks loaded with cattle were seized by constables Dilip, Avtar, and Naresh. One truck was allegedly released after taking a bribe. Inspector Ajay Jat then ordered Rakesh to take action against the remaining truck. Since Rakesh was not involved in the incident, he refused to file any paperwork. This reportedly angered the inspector, who then filed a false report against him in the station's records.

Additional SP Sanjeev Mule stated that ASI Rakesh Singh Banjara's health deteriorated after consuming something, but the exact cause is still under investigation. He assured that appropriate action will be taken once Rakesh’s condition improves and further details emerge.