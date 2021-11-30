Madhya Pradesh: As COVID-19 positive case surges, CM Chouhan calls emergency meeting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As COVID-19 pandemic is again raging through the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called an emergency meeting with ministers and officials to discuss the measures to stop the virus.

Chouhan instructed to increase testing, make small containment zones if required, availability of medicines and oxygen supply in hospitals. He also asked all district in charge ministers to visit their respective districts and inspect hospitals.

Chouhan said that he would also campaign, appealing to the citizens to wear masks properly, maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Notably, 20 corona positive cases including 14 in Bhopal have been reported in the past 24 hours in the state.

“He has instructed us to increase the testing. As of now, 53,000 tests are being done on regular basis. The chief minister has instructed to increase testing up to 70,000 per day,” an officer who was present in the meeting said.

In the meeting, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officers were present in the meeting.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 02:01 PM IST