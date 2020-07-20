Madhya Pradesh: As COVID-19 cases rise, state to enforce 2-day lockdown per week

There will be lockdown for two days every week, including Sundays, in districts with high incidence of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The government has also decided to enforce the night curfew in every district from 8 pm to 5 am in view of rising cases.

"In a bid to prevent coronavirus infection, there will now be lockdown in districts with high infection rate for two consecutive days in a week. All activities, except essential services, will be restricted during this period," Chouhan said in a review meeting.

The two-day lockdown will include Sundays, but another day, either Saturday or Monday, will be decided by the district crisis management group, he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 23,310 as on Monday while the death toll mounted to 738.

As per the state health department, all 52 districts have active cases as on Monday.

Chouhan said all offices of the state and Central governments will function with 30 per cent to 50 per cent capacity in all districts, except in the unaffected districts where offices will function with their fullest strength.

Private offices and business establishments will also function with 30 per cent to 50 per cent of capacity.

"However, if a positive case is detected, private offices and establishments would be shut for seven days," the CM said.

Chouhan said government employees found flouting norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be punished.

He also urged people to celebrate upcoming festivals inside their homes.