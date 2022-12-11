e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Aryaman Scindia entered state Cricket Association, hints stepping towards politics

Meanwhile, Aryaman's mother Priyadarshini Scindia was also seen visiting the cancer hill and initiating steps in renaming it Sanjivani hill.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Aryaman Scindia has entered MPCA ( Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association). At present, Aryaman is the vice president of the Gwalior Division Cricket Association.

Significantly, there is a ruckus in the political circles regarding Aryaman's entry in MPCA. It is being assumed that by 2024 Loksabha elections, Aryaman will be a part of active politics.

Meanwhile, Aryaman's mother and the union minister's wife Priyadarshini Raje came for a morning walk at the Cancer Hill. There she was seen interacting with the public to share their opinion regarding the new name of Cancer hill. Nowadays, the whole Scindia family seems very active in interacting with people in public programs.

