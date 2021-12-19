Madhya Pradesh: Arya Samaj marriage certificates not valid, says HC

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The marriage certificates issued by Arya Samaj Vaidik Sansthan are not valid, the Gwalior bench of the High Court has said.

The court’s observation came on a writ petition filed by a man challenging the decision of a single bench of the high court which said that certificate that he got from an Arya Samaj Sansthan was invalid.

The man, Pradeep Rana, a resident of Gwalior, married a woman at Mulshankar Vaidik Arya Samaj Sansthan in Gwalior and obtained a marriage certificate.

Then, he approached the High Court and sought protection claiming threats from his family members.

A single bench of the High Court declared Rana’s marriage invalid and instructed superintendent of police (SP), Gwalior to examine the marriages conducted by the Mulshankar Vaidik Arya Samaj Sansthan. The court had also prevented the organization from conducting marriage and issuing certificates.

On September 9, 2020, Rana submitted a petition before a double bench challenging the decision of the single bench.

The double of justice Rohit Arya and Justice Deepak Kumar Agrawal upheld single bench decision.

Government lawyer, MPS Raghuvansi said that the court had clearly said that Arya Samaj were not permitted to issue marriage certificate. “The court has also said that marriages should take place on the grounds of the Hindu Marriage Act,”

