Madhya Pradesh: Armonia launches its second premium showroom 'Armonia Home' in Bhopal

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Armonia launched its second premium home decor showroom 'Armonia Home'at Vidya Nagar Phase 2, Hoshangabad Road in the city on Sunday.

The showroom presents you from wall stories, carpets, decorative water fountains, cushions, chandeliers, 2D and 3D paintings, bed covers, coffee tables, candle holders, foot mats, table mats, wall clocks and luxurious sofas, chairs to designer dining tables and high quality furniture like leather, marble and wood, etc from India as well as abroad including US, Japan, Germany, Italy, Czechoslovakia etc.

The newly launched showroom was inaugurated in the presence of many distinguished guests. Showroom partners Ravi Khatwani, Architect Ritesh Harwani, Dev Manghani and Amit Wadhwani requested the Bhopalites to visit this one stop premium home decor showroom once to experience the best home decor. 'Armonia Home'presents the best quality and affordable products.

Ravi Khatwani told media persons on Sunday that In the wake of the rise in the demand for a fully dedicated showroom or brand for furniture, furnishing and home decor products available in the premium home decor and gifting market in India, they have opened a second showroom in collaboration.

Armonia Home's furniture is in high demand, especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. One of the reasons for this is that many high quality products are available offline at your nearest, he added.