Madhya Pradesh: Armed Thieves Roam In Colony, Steal Valuables From Congress Leader’s House | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chhatarpur is witnessing a surge in thefts once again. On Sunday night, armed masked thieves were seen roaming for nearly two and a half hours in a posh colony within the Civil Lines police station area. The thieves peeked into several homes before targeting the residence of a senior Congress leader, making off with valuables worth lakhs. CCTV footage capturing the thieves' fearless movements within the colony has emerged, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

The incident took place in Loknathpuram Colony, Civil Lines, where masked thieves armed with weapons were spotted from around midnight until 2:30 am. Senior Congress leader Baldev Pateria, a resident of the colony, reported that the thieves entered through the fields behind the colony. They inspected several homes before reaching his, where he was asleep in a front room.

The thieves broke into his house by driving an iron rod into the wall and then tied his door shut with a scarf. They then stole cash and gold and silver jewellery from a wardrobe in an inner room before fleeing. Upon being alerted by a neighbour around 2 am, Pateria discovered the theft. Police were immediately informed, and they reviewed the CCTV footage from the area, which clearly showed the thieves. The investigation is ongoing, with reports of break-in attempts at other homes in the colony as well. Residents have complained about the lack of police patrols, blaming this for the rise in criminal activity in the area.