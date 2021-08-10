Madhya Pradesh: Armed goons rob of doctor with folded hands

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A surprising incident of loot came to the fore on Monday night, where few armed miscreants robbed off a doctor with folded hands, requesting him to give money.
The police have taken one of the accused into custody after investigating the matter.
The incident was reported on Monday night at Mamta Hospital on New Road. According to the CCTV footage, two armed men barged into the cabin of the hospital operator. One of them took out a pistol, put it on the table, and requested money with folded hands.
Doctor Gopichand Shivhare who was present at the cabin in panic gave Rs 1000, but they asked for more money. When the doctor refused, they trashed him and took Rs 15,000 at gunpoint.
The doctor immediately informed the police and his association about the incident, but the miscreants managed to flee. The police nabbed one Anand Rathore on the basis of the footage of the CCTV camera of the hospital.
Indian Medical Association's Gwalior unit president Dr Pradeep Singh Rathore along with other doctors reached Janakganj and warned of a strike, demanding immediate arrest of the miscreant.
SP Amit Sanghi said that the crime branch team was deployed after the incident and one of the accused, Phadu alias Anand Rathore, has been apprehended in the night itself.
Dr Gopichand Shivpahare, the operator of Mamta Hospital, said that one of the miscreants has also worked on the doctor's medical for two months.
