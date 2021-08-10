Madhya Pradesh: Armed goons rob of doctor with folded hands

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A surprising incident of loot came to the fore on Monday night, where few armed miscreants robbed off a doctor with folded hands, requesting him to give money.

The police have taken one of the accused into custody after investigating the matter.

The incident was reported on Monday night at Mamta Hospital on New Road. According to the CCTV footage, two armed men barged into the cabin of the hospital operator. One of them took out a pistol, put it on the table, and requested money with folded hands.