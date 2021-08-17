Madhya Pradesh: Archer Amit Kumar celebrates I-Day in style, wins gold at World Championship

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh archer Amit Kumar gifted India a gold medal on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day at the finale of World Youth Archery championship held in Poland.

Amit teamed up with Bishal Changmai and Vicky Kushal and defeated the fierce opponents France by 5-1 in the recurve event, as per the official website of the World championship.

The championship was organised in Wroclaw City in Poland from August 9 to 15.

Amit, a son of a truck driver in Mathura, scored 72 out of 80 in the championship.

His happiness knew no bounds when he made it to the final, he said. He only wanted to share the news with his mother. But sadly he couldn’t. His mother succumbed to Covid-19 during the second wave.

Amit dedicated his gold medal to his late mother and hopes that she would be proud of him, he said.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia watched the live broadcast of the finale in Bhopal. She congratulated Amit and the entire Indian delegation for their achievements.

She also talked to Amit and his coach Richhpal Singh Salariya over a call.

She praised the team for hoisting the national flag in Poland on the occasion of India’s Independence Day and making the entire nation proud. He has been playing for MP archery team since 2016. He came to Jabalpur archery academy on the suggestion of his uncle who lives in MP.

He gave the trial and got selected as a boarding archer at the academy. And now five years later, he has won gold for India at a World Championship, that too on India’s anniversary of her Independence.

5 gold, 3 bronze medals

India has brought home five gold medals from the championship and three bronze medals in separate individual and team events.

