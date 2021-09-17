Madhya Pradesh: Arch dam wonder of engineering work

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): The Engineerís Day was celebrated in the city on the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam†Visvesvaraya on Wednesday, said engineersí body.

On this day, all the engineers remembered the 100-year-old Arch dam over Borina water body in Umardoli area in the district.

Many people from different parts of the country and abroad flock to the district to see the dam built after ten years of hard work of many engineers, they said.

The dam has been built in serpentine style, so that the water may not damage its walls, they said.

The work of the dam which is 1520-foot-long and 74-foot high began in 1914 and ended in 1923.

An engineer said that 25.75-lakh-cubit-foot stone had been used to construct the dam.

The catchment area of the water body was 14.4 square miles, he said.

The dam has the capacity to store 1.67 million cubic meters of water. The dam is completing 100 years in 2024, he said.

As many as 405 hectares are irrigated with the water of the dam, he added.

Executive engineer of Water Resources department, JP Baghel said that he had yet to see an arch dam of this sort in any other places during his service period.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:04 AM IST