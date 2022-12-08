Madhya Pradesh approves 226 new and upgraded health institutions

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 226 new and upgraded health institutions have been approved in the state. Twenty-five new and upgraded health institutions have been approved in the Bhopal division, according to health department officials.

Under the Berasia development block of the Bhopal district, two health centers have been approved at Sohaya and Berasia.

In Raisen district, 7 health centers were approved in Amravad under Bareilly development block, Umraoganj and Bineka under Aubedulla development block, Hardot and Rajpura under Garatganj development block, and Sunwaha and Markheda Tappa under Begumganj development block has been upgraded.

In Vidisha district, Sirnota and Faridpur in the Ganjbasoda development blocks, Unarsikalan and Lateri in Lateri development block, and Satpada and Pipaldhar in the Nateran development block have been upgraded.

In Rajgarh district, two health centers were approved in two different development blocks, Khilchipur under the Khilchipur development block and Bhaiswamata Ji under the Sarangpur development block.

Piplani in Nasrullaganj, Shahganj in Budhani, Khachrod and Mehtwada in Ashta, Chalnar and Ahmedpur in Sehore development block. In this way, 4 upgraded health institutes are in the Sehore district.