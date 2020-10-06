Madhya Pradesh: Appointment of private college teachers from State Level Teachers’ Register

Teachers in private college will now be selected through a State Level Teachers Register. This register will be made from teachers qualifying a centralized exam on the lines of teachers eligibility test started for schools.

Teachers in private colleges quit or change their jobs quite frequently. This led private colleges making alternative arrangements and often settles for less qualified teachers affecting quality of education. Finding a remedy for this problem, the University Coordination Committee (UCC) has decided to come up with a State Level Teachers Register.

The UCC in its meeting held recently has recommended that state government should decide a process for selection of teachers for private colleges. A state level panel of teachers should be made subject wise, through an examination conducted at state level. The list of teachers will available in the register in order of merit.

The UCC has recommended that the teachers will be divided in three categories based on University Grant Commission’s guidelines. The first category of teachers comprises of PhD scholars who will be entitled for all academic works including teaching, acting guides for research scholars, valuation of answer copies etc.

The second category of private college teachers include NET and SET qualified teachers. These teachers will be eligible only teaching and evaluation works. The third category includes teachers with postgraduate degree with minimum 55% marks . These teachers will be allowed only to teach-that too undergraduate classes.

Teachers who have appeared in the test could get listed in the register and get a unique id. Private colleges can invite the teachers according to the merit list for part time, full time or as guest lecturers. This register will be updated every year.

The higher education department can advertise the list of vacant teachers from its register and invite others for registration.

The UCC said that the whole process will require amendment in code 27 and 28 in section 35 of the Madhya Pradesh University Act 1973. A committee will be constituted with principal secretary of higher education department as its head and principal secretary of Raj Bhawan and vice chancellors of three universities. This committee will present a report within a month.