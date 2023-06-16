Madhya Pradesh: Appointment Of 7 Teachers Terminated In Shivpuri

Representative Image |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): District education officer (DEO) of Shivpuri, Samar Singh Rathore has terminated appointment of seven teachers in the schools of the town, officials said on Friday. The appointment of the teachers has been terminated, as all the seven teachers had forged fake documents and had procured the post of teacher in the schools of the district under the “Divyang” (specially-abled) quota, despite being fit and in the pink of their health.

Officials added that a first information report (FIR) will also be lodged against all the seven teachers. All the accused are native residents of Morena and had forged a Divyang certificate to apply under various categories, for the post of teacher in the schools of Shivpuri. The accused teachers are, namely, Giriraj Kishore Shakya, Ashok Meena, Shatrughan Sharma, Manoj Kumar Gaur, Mala Verma, Dharmendra Singh and Manorama Sharma.

All the said persons had also submitted an affidavit, in which they had stated that in case any of the details provided by them are found to be incorrect, their appointment will be terminated with immediate effect. Morena collector had ordered a probe into the case, during which it came to light that 77 such defaulters had opted for the modus operandi to bag the post of teacher.