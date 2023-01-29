e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Applications for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana invited till Feb 14

Madhya Pradesh: Applications for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana invited till Feb 14

Deputy collector, Vandana Jain told the media that the train to Rameswaram will leave from Morena on February 25, 2023, and will return to the town on March 2.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, January 29, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Religious trust and endowments of Madhya Pradesh has planned to take the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram from February 25 till March 2. In view of the same, Collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana has fixed February 14 as the final date to apply for the scheme.

Deputy collector, Vandana Jain told the media that the train to Rameswaram will leave from Morena on February 25, 2023, and will return to the town on March 2.

She added that those citizens who have attained 60 years of age and are not liable to pay income tax are eligible to apply for the scheme.

She continued by saying that citizens above 65 years of age will be able to take one person aged between 18 to 50 years along with them to the pilgrimage. She has instructed all the persons desirous of applying for the scheme to bring the written application, and several documents such as health certificate, vaccination certificate, aadhar card and voter ID along with it, to apply successfully for the scheme.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan, Kamal Nath express concern over fighter jets crash in Morena
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Our resemblance to K-pop singers brought north-east states closer to India

Bhopal: Our resemblance to K-pop singers brought north-east states closer to India

Bhopal: War has to do with politicos, not us, Ukrainian artistes

Bhopal: War has to do with politicos, not us, Ukrainian artistes

Bhopal: Two make off with woman’s gold chain

Bhopal: Two make off with woman’s gold chain

Madhya Pradesh: Applications for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana invited till Feb 14

Madhya Pradesh: Applications for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana invited till Feb 14

Madhya Pradesh: SHO of Khaniyadhana police station sent to lines after his obscene video goes viral

Madhya Pradesh: SHO of Khaniyadhana police station sent to lines after his obscene video goes viral