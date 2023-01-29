Madhya Pradesh: Applications for Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana invited till Feb 14

Representative Image |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Religious trust and endowments of Madhya Pradesh has planned to take the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram from February 25 till March 2. In view of the same, Collector of Morena, Ankit Asthana has fixed February 14 as the final date to apply for the scheme.

Deputy collector, Vandana Jain told the media that the train to Rameswaram will leave from Morena on February 25, 2023, and will return to the town on March 2.

She added that those citizens who have attained 60 years of age and are not liable to pay income tax are eligible to apply for the scheme.

She continued by saying that citizens above 65 years of age will be able to take one person aged between 18 to 50 years along with them to the pilgrimage. She has instructed all the persons desirous of applying for the scheme to bring the written application, and several documents such as health certificate, vaccination certificate, aadhar card and voter ID along with it, to apply successfully for the scheme.