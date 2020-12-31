Madhya Pradesh: AP Shrivastava, RS Julania, along with 21 IAS officers, retiring this year

BHOPAL: A large number Madhya Pradesh-cadre IAS officers are retiring this year. In 2021, 23 IAS officers are set to retire. Of them, four are on deputation and the rest are posted to the state.
IAS officers, like AP Shrivastava of the 1984 batch, RS Julania of the 1985 batch, Deepak Khandekar and KK Singh are retiring this year. Shrivastava is retiring in March, Khandekar in August and Julania in September. Khandekar is on deputation to the Centre.
Similarly, PK Das (1986 batch) is retiring in June, Manoj Shrivastava (1987 batch) in April, Praveer Krishna in December, Praveen Garg (1988 batch) in October, Kavindra Kiyawat (2000 batch) in October and MK Agarwal in November. Jayshree Kiyawat’s retirement is due in July. Ashutosh Awasthi (2001 batch) is retiring in March, Rajesh Bahuguna in December, Anand Sharma in April and Rajneesh Shrivastava in October.
Arun Tomar (2002 batch) is retiring in June, DB Singh (2004 batch) in July, Ajay Gangwar in March, Rajesh Jain in February and Amar Singh Baghel in April. Likewise, Ashkrit Tiwari (2006 batch) is retiring in February. The retirement of Ved Prakash (2009 batch) and that of Anil Khare is due in December.
VK Singh, 15 IPS officers retiring
Among the IPS officers, former director-general of police and chairman of the MP Police Housing Corporation, VK Singh (1984 batch), is retiring in March and director-general of jails Sanjay Choudhary in January. Ashok Dohre (1985 batch) is retiring in August, Sanjay Rana in January, Vijay Yadav (1987 batch) in October and Sanjay Mane (1989 batch) in November.
In the same way, JS Kushwaha (2001 batch) is retiring in September and RS Meena in December. The retirement of BS Chouhan (2002 batch) is due in September and that of Avinash Sharma in December. Similarly, Manoj Sharma is retiring in June, Anil Maheshwari (2003 batch) in January and AK Pandey in February. The retirement of RS Dehria (2004 batch) is due in August and that of Mangi Lal Solanki (2009 batch) in July.
Many officers are holding important positions. Rana is the director-general of the Lokayukta’s Special Police Establishment and Yadav holds the post of director-general of public prosecution.
Many other officers posted to the field are also retiring this year.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)