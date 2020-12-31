Madhya Pradesh: AP Shrivastava, RS Julania, along with 21 IAS officers, retiring this year

BHOPAL: A large number Madhya Pradesh-cadre IAS officers are retiring this year. In 2021, 23 IAS officers are set to retire. Of them, four are on deputation and the rest are posted to the state.

IAS officers, like AP Shrivastava of the 1984 batch, RS Julania of the 1985 batch, Deepak Khandekar and KK Singh are retiring this year. Shrivastava is retiring in March, Khandekar in August and Julania in September. Khandekar is on deputation to the Centre.

Similarly, PK Das (1986 batch) is retiring in June, Manoj Shrivastava (1987 batch) in April, Praveer Krishna in December, Praveen Garg (1988 batch) in October, Kavindra Kiyawat (2000 batch) in October and MK Agarwal in November. Jayshree Kiyawat’s retirement is due in July. Ashutosh Awasthi (2001 batch) is retiring in March, Rajesh Bahuguna in December, Anand Sharma in April and Rajneesh Shrivastava in October.

Arun Tomar (2002 batch) is retiring in June, DB Singh (2004 batch) in July, Ajay Gangwar in March, Rajesh Jain in February and Amar Singh Baghel in April. Likewise, Ashkrit Tiwari (2006 batch) is retiring in February. The retirement of Ved Prakash (2009 batch) and that of Anil Khare is due in December.