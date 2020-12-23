Madhya Pradesh anti-encroachment drive: Congress terms demolitions at Rewa's Parshuram Ashram politically motivated

BHOPAL: The demolition on the premises of the Parshuram Ashram in Rewa has stirred a controversy with the Congress terming the move politically motivated. The district administration under its anti-encroachment drive has razed the Yagna shala, sant niwas and other portions of the Parshuram Ashram, which allegedly was developed on the government land.

The Congress local leader flaying the government for targeting the religious places has demanded a time line for removing other encroachments that have cropped up across the state. At the time when under anti-mafia drive, the properties of the criminals and law offenders are being demolished, the local administration has even brought down potions of a religious ashram, said former leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajay Singh.

Terming the move politically motivated, the Congress leader alleged that on the instructions of some of the BJP leaders and that of builders, the local administration had initiated the demolition of a religious place. The ashram and the temple have been here for more than 25 years and many religious programmes like Yagna and other activities are being held there, said Singh, adding that it is the only religious place for Bharamin in the region. In these programmes the political leaders of both the parties Congress and BJP, including the administrative officials regularly pay visits and participate, he informed.

Stating that besides Rewa, there were many places in the state where encroachments have taken place, Singh asked the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to issue a time chart regarding the clearing of all the encroachments. Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, the president of Sanskriti Bachao Manch, stated that many religious places have come up on government land but targeting only the Parshuram ashram is not fair. Urging the CM Chouhan and the home minister Narottam Mishra to look into the matter, Tiwari said that action should be taken against people responsible for damaging the ashram.