Madhya Pradesh: Anti-Corruption Team Collars Lekhpal For Taking Bribe

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Anti-corruption team caught hold of a ChakbandiLekhpal on Wednesday when he was taking a bribe of Rs 10,000, official sources said.

The Lekhpal, who was taking the bribe, was identified as Chamele Singh, resident of Gokuldham Colony in Hathras.

Although Lekhpal pleaded his innocence with the members of the anti-corruption team, they did not listen to him.

He was taken to the police station for questioning. The case is related to the Chakbandi department of Lalitpur.

The anti-corruption team plunged into action after the irregularities committed by the Lekhpal went viral on social media.

The team reached the spot when the Lekhpal was demanding brine from villagers for measuring their land.

On the basis of the information available on social media, the anti-corruption team collared the Lekhpal.

