Madhya Pradesh: Another video of Dhirendra Shastri's brother firing in air surfaces on social media

FP Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another video of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram surfaced on social media in which, Shaligram can be seen allegedly firing shots in air during a public gathering.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri issued a statement saying that he never supports wrongdoers. "Do not connect every issue with me. I am working with full dedication for my Sanatan dharma, Hindutva and Bageshwar Balaji. As far as Shaligram is concerned, this country has a constitution. You reap what you sow (Jo karega so bharega).”

The statement came a day after a video went viral on social media, in which Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg can be seen barging into a wedding and allegedly threatening a man from the Dalit community on gunpoint in Gada village of Chhatarpur district

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg for allegedly brandishing a revolver and hurling abuses and threatening a Dalit family. He has been booked under sections 294, 323,506, 427 of IPC and SC ST Act, on Tuesday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)