Madhya Pradesh: Another video of Dhirendra Shastri's brother firing in air surfaces on social media

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Another video of Dhirendra Shastri's brother firing in air surfaces on social media

On Wedneday Shaligram was booked for threatening Dalits

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
FP Photo |
Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another video of Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram surfaced on social media in which, Shaligram can be seen allegedly firing shots in air during a public gathering.

Earlier in the day, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri issued a statement saying that he never supports wrongdoers. "Do not connect every issue with me. I am working with full dedication for my Sanatan dharma, Hindutva and Bageshwar Balaji. As far as Shaligram is concerned, this country has a constitution. You reap what you sow (Jo karega so bharega).”

The statement came a day after a video went viral on social media, in which Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg can be seen barging into a wedding and allegedly threatening a man from the Dalit community on gunpoint in Gada village of Chhatarpur district

On Wednesday, an FIR was registered against Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s brother Shaligram Garg for allegedly brandishing a revolver and hurling abuses and threatening a Dalit family. He has been booked under sections 294, 323,506, 427 of IPC and SC ST Act, on Tuesday.

