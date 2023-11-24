Madhya Pradesh: Another Victim Of Shivpuri Gun-Battle Dies After 6 Days Of Treatment in Gwalior | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Six days after the open firing incident of Chakram village of Shivpuri district, yet another member of Bhadauria family has lost his life on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Munna Bhadauria (50), who was admitted in Gwalior hospital.

Prior to this, Munna Bhadauria's brother Laxman (45), wife Asha Devi (42) and nephew Himanshu, also known as Amar Singh (20), and the son of Vijendra Singh Sengar, all passed away.

Currently, two sons of the deceased, Rajendra (28) and Yogendra (27) and his nephew, Saurabh (25) are undergoing treatment at Gwalior hospital. Also, from Kushwaha family Dinesh (26) is also receiving treatment at the hospital.

In fact, On September 26, 2023, there was a disagreement between the two sides over the noise of DJ during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. This conflict is believed to be one of the reasons for the clash.

On November 17, the day of voting, a brawl started at night at 9 pm due to a disagreement between the two families at the polling station. According to reports, Bhadauria family members riding in the Bolero were attacked initially by 200 members of the Kushwaha side.

Soon after, individuals from both factions began striking each other with sticks, rods, and stones. A young person from the Kushwaha community was shot during the violent altercation. Another Bolero car caught fire during the skirmish.

Four persons have died as a result of this incident thus far. Four individuals from both sides are still being treated