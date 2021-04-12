Madhya Pradesh: Another tiger carcass found in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Bhopal: A three-day-old carcass of a male tiger was found in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Monday. The last rites were performed in the evening.

The carcass of a male tiger, almost three days old, was found in the Manpur area of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Forest officials could not ascertain the reason for the body being mutilated—whether due to natural decay in the past three days or for some other reason.

This is the third such incident this year in the Bandhavgarh reserve when a tiger was found dead. Sources in the forest department say that the circumstances indicate that the death of the tiger happened under mysterious circumstances.

Some nature-lovers have decided to complain about the matter to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and ask them to look into the frequent deaths of tigers happening in the reserve.