Madhya Pradesh: Annual water festival at Hanuwantiya extended up to February 15 following tourists’ demand

People from Delhi, Mumbai Surat, Kota, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad have visited it for the festival.

People enjoying at Hanuwantiya where annual water festival is on
BHOPAL: The annual water festival organised at Hanuwantiya, near Indira Sagar dam, has been extended up to February 15. Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department Corporation managing director S Vishwanathan said the festival, which began on December 15, 2020, was to end on January 15, 2021. It, however, has been extended for one month on demand of tourists.

Hanuwantiya is an island in the reservoir of Indira Sagar dam located in Khandwa district located 130 kilometres from Indore, 60 kms from Khandwa and 70 kms from Omkareshwar. Spread over 95 square kilometres, the water festival began at Hanuwantiya in 2016. Tourists can enjoy hot air ballooning, cycling, cruise boating, parasailing, camping, star gazing and bird watching at the camp. In all, 60 luxury tents have been set up for tourists.

According to Vishwanathan, tourists from Delhi, Mumbai Surat, Kota, Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad have visited Hanuwantiya for the festival. They are enjoying wellness tourism too, which includes yoga, meditation, nature walk and herbal spa.

A view of Hanuwantiya where annual water festival is on
Luxury cottages at Hanuwantiya where annual water festival is on
A view of Hanuwantiya where annual water festival is on
