Madhya Pradesh: Anand Utsav begins in villages of Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Anand Utsav, being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural development department, began from the Mehragaon village of Narmadapuram district on Monday.

Notably, the festival will be observed across the district till January 24.

The inaugural ceremony of Anand Utsav was held in the Mehragaon village, after which a kite flying competition was organised there. Several events were also organised at the Nimsadiya village of the district, where a tug-of-war competition was witnessed first, after which a volleyball competition was held. Janpad President Bhupendra Chouksey was also present on the occasion, who said in his address that all the rural people must take part in such events.

The Anand Utsav shall be organised in Raipur, Nimsadiya, Panjra Kalan, Powarkheda farm, Kulamadi, Raisalpur, Rohana, Baikhedi, Tararoda, Saket, Mehragaon, Bhilakhedi, Radhal, Paradeh, Dolariya, Shail, Misrod and Kharkhedi villages of the district.

In the programme, MLA representative, Bhagwati Chourey, Sarpanch of Mehragaon, Jitu Patel, Nimsadiya village Sarpanch Balendra Patel, CEO of Narmadapuram Janpad panchayat, Hemant Sootrakar and the general public of the village were present in thick numbers on the occasion.

