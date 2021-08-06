Madhya Pradesh: An app calculating building-blocks of your dream house

Along with this, which material will be available at what price, can also be known with the help of this app. After making complete measurements, the app tells the estimated amount too, required to build your dream house.

The professors and students believe that this app will save the common man from extra wasteful expenditure in estimating the cost, as well as will enhance the quality because the information about the building material supplier and rates will also be available in this app.

The team recently participated in the Microsoft Imagine Cup competition and gave a presentation of this app. The students were also feted.