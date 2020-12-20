Madhya Pradesh among 33 states and UTs with less than 20,000 active cases

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is among 33 states and Union Territories which have less than 20,000 active cases in the country. A total of 11,318 are active cases.
According to reports issued by the Union health ministry, there are 33 states and Union Territories which have less than 20,000 active cases and Madhya Pradesh is one of them. West Bengal (19,065), Uttar Pradesh (17,955), Chhattisgarh (17,488), Karnataka (15,399), Rajasthan (13,058) and Gujarat (12,360) are above Madhya Pradesh with higher active cases.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,069 positive cases taking its tally to 231,284 and the toll to 3,481 with 13 new deaths on Sunday. A total of 216,485 are cured cases and 1,274 were cured cases in a single day. The positive rate is 3.7 per cent with 28,525 samples sent for testing at the state level, while 96 samples were rejected.
Cities and districts: Indore reported 395 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 51,563 with the toll at 837, while Bhopal reported 204 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 37,278 with the toll at 555. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 38 and 33 corona-positive cases.
Other districts with slightly more cases
Khargone reported 28 corona-positive cases, while Rewa reported 23 and Ujjain 17. Sagar and Dhar reported 19 corona-positive cases each, while Barwani and Ratlam reported 18 corona-positive cases each. Jhabua reported 16 corona-positive cases and Mandsaur reported 15. Satna and Guna reported 14 positive cases each. Agar-Malwa, Raisen and Chhatarpur reported no corona-positive cases.
