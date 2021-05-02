Madhya Pradesh among 10 states that account for 67% of cumulative doses given so far in country

Cumulatively, 15,68,16,031 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,93,911 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Sunday, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).



These include 94,28,490 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 62,65,397 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 1,27,57,529 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have so far received first dose and 69,22,093 second dose.

A total of 5,26,18,135 people of more than 60-year-old have been administered first dose while 1,14,49,310 of this age group have received second dose. A number of 5,32,80,976 people aged 45 to 60 years have received first dose and 40,08,078 have been administered second dose.



More than 18 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As on Day-106 of the vaccination drive (1st May, 2021), 18,26,219 vaccine doses were given. Across 15,968 sessions, 11,14,214 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 7,12,005 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.



Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,59,92,271 on Sunday. The National Recovery Rate is 81.77 per cent. A total of 3,07,865 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.