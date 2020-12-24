Madhya Pradesh: Amidst uproar over Income- Tax report, Scindia to visit Bhopal on Saturday

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is visiting the state capital on Saturday amidst the ferment triggered by the Income-Tax report in which figured the names of his supporters.

Besides addressing district presidents taking part in a training session, he plans to meet some state BJP leaders.

The meeting is going to take place in a private hotel in Sehore where BJP’s state in charge Murlidhar Rao, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state president VD Sharma will be present.

The main agendas of the meeting are ministry expansion and political appointments.

Close aides of Scindia, Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat, have not yet been made ministers.