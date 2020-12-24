Madhya Pradesh: Amidst uproar over Income- Tax report, Scindia to visit Bhopal on Saturday

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia is visiting the state capital on Saturday amidst the ferment triggered by the Income-Tax report in which figured the names of his supporters.
Besides addressing district presidents taking part in a training session, he plans to meet some state BJP leaders.
The meeting is going to take place in a private hotel in Sehore where BJP’s state in charge Murlidhar Rao, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and party’s state president VD Sharma will be present.
The main agendas of the meeting are ministry expansion and political appointments.
Close aides of Scindia, Govind Rajput and Tulsi Silawat, have not yet been made ministers.
Scindia held talks with Chouhan about the appointment of ministers Imarti Devi and Girraj Dandotia to corporations. Both of them are from Scindia camp and lost elections. There were, however, no conclusions after the talks.
Apart from that, the Income-Tax report contains the names of many legislators and former legislators who are Scindia supporters and have defected to the BJP from the Congress.
The meeting may discuss about a strategy to deal with the issue. There are reports that Scindia is angry, since a decision on his supporters has yet to be taken.
Scindia has already discussed the issue with the state BJP leaders, but there has not been any conclusion on it.
