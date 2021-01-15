Madhya Pradesh: Amid preparations for vaccination, women slum-dwellers come up with handmade Covid-19 safety gear

The president of the women committee, Aalomati Rai, told Free Press that the people became quite casual and relaxed towards the Covid health protocols once the lockdown was lifted.

All the safety rules were being flouted, and so the committee decided to bring back their attention towards the need for carefully following all health protocols, she added.

A member of the committee, Raj Kumari, said the slum dwellers could not afford masks , sanitizers, and other necessary safety gear to keep safe from covid-19 infection so we have come up with a free of cost kit for them.

The state has received the vaccine, and it will be administered to one and all but it’ long way to go, she said, adding that people need to remain careful till they get the jab.

The women also promoted the idea of hygiene among the residents. They asked them to play safe until every single person is vaccinated.

Jitendra Parmar from Water Aid India said the women were working towards making India self-reliant. As the slum dwellers could not afford the kit, the women in the area came up with their own to beat the virus, he said.