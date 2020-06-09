Madhya Pradesh: Amid corona crisis, Makhanlal Chaturvedi University demands 3-month hostel fee, gives 6 days to deposit it

Makhanlal Chaturvedi University has asked students who reside in girls’ hostel to pay for three months’ accommodation and food by June 15. The management has asked students to deposit Rs 9,150 as accommodation and food charge within six days. Those who will deposit the fee late will have to pay fine. There was no mess incharge in the hostel. The students were given food from outside.

The students who did not reside at hostel have been exempted from paying for food but will be required to pay for accommodation. A hosteller wishing anonymity told Free Press she had come to her house during Holi and the lockdown happened. Had the situations been normal, the session would have been over by now and she would have vacated the hostel.

Another student said the university should not have asked for fee or at least should have given concession in three months’ fee with only luggage lying back in the hostel rooms.

The National Student’s Union of India has written a letter addressed to university vice chancellor Sanjay Dwiwedi, chief minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan and Chancellor Lalji Tandon demanding to reconsider the decision.

The state NSUI spokesperson Suhrid Tiwari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan have advised the educational institutions not to force students to pay pay fee and waive off whatever is possible. If the university does not consider the request, the union will take legal recourse, said Tiwari.