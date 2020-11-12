Madhya Pradesh: Along with Gwalior, seven divisions are under BJP control post by-polls

The BJP has not only won majority in the House but also enhanced its strength in Gwalior and seven other divisions. The party is ahead of the Congress in these areas.

The BJP which was far behind the Congress in Gwalior division in 2018 has won more seats than the opposition in the recent by-elections.

Out of 21 seats in the division, the ruling party has 11 and the Congress only 10.

The number of seats the BJP has in Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Bhopal and Ujjain divisions is more than that of the Congress.

Although the Congress has to eat humble pie in the by-elections, it has more seats than the BJP has in the Chambal division. The Congress has seven seats in this region and the BJP five.

The number of seats of the Congress in Jabalpur and Indore divisions is more than that of the BJP.

After the by-election results, the BJP is again seen in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

In the Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP won only seven seats out of 34 in this region. Now, the party has 16 legislators from this place. This has given an impetus to the party.

The strength of the region in the cabinet may decline a little, as three BJP ministers have lost the by-polls.

After the by-elections, Nimar is the only region where the BJP has lesser number of legislators than its rival has.

The Congress has influence in Khargon, Barwani, Dhar and Jhabua. Most of the legislators from these areas are from the Congress.

The BJP has formed a majority government after the by-election, but the party has to maintain a regional balance keeping in mind the 2023 Vishan Sabha elections.

In the last Vidhan Sabha elections, the party got the highest number of seats from Vindhya region. Out of 30 seats, the party won 25.

There is resentment in the party, since this region lacks representation in the cabinet.

There is only one minister from Rewa-Satna division. The Congress controls the Mahakaushal region. The region is neglected after the formation of BJP government.