 Madhya Pradesh: Along With CM Shri Chouhan, Kisan Morcha Functionaries, Business Representatives And Social Workers Plant Saplings
Social workers Sarvshri Rajaram Shivhare, Amit Chaudhary and Narayan Kushwaha also participated in the plantation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saplings and offered Shramdaan in the Smart Garden.

Kisan Morcha President Shri Darshan Singh and Sarvshri Ajay Ramraj, Sanjay Saxena, Hemant Patel, Ramkumar Patel, Pramod Chaudhary, Dilip, Ekam Patel Joined the Chief Minister Members of the business delegation of Gwalior Chambal division, Sarvshri Gangadhar Goyal, Paras Jain, Pawan, Saurabh Sankhla, Ravindra Gupta and Deepesh Aggarwal also planted saplings.

Social workers Sarvshri Rajaram Shivhare, Amit Chaudhary and Narayan Kushwaha also participated in the plantation. Saplings of Gulmohar, Peepal and Moulshree were planted.

