Madhya Pradesh: All functions banned till August 14

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has banned all political events and social gatherings till August 14 after the coronavirus has hit several BJP leaders and ministers.
Chouhan issued the above order through a video conferencing from Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.
Chouhan also said ministers should not visit any place till August 14 and hold meetings only through video-conferencing.
Chouhan urged his ministerial colleagues to hold virtual rallies and not to meet more than five persons at their residences at a time.
He also asked the people’s representatives not to hold any public function, because saving lives is more important than holding elections.
Those who will not follow corona-related guidelines will face the music and that ministers, legislators and officers should not go out of their homes without sporting masks, Chouhan said.
Action will be taken even against the ministers and officers if they do not follow the norms, he said.
The coronavirus has affected many people because of by-elections and due to welcome function after the cabinet expansion.
Many leaders of the BJP have tested corona positive, because of meetings at the party office.
Besides the chief minister, three ministers and many a legislator and most of the leaders in the organisation have been afflicted with the virus.
Chouhan said the lockdown would not be extended. Since the corona-related precautions are thrown to wind during the unlocking, the number of positive cases goes up, and all the efforts to arrest the pandemic go astray, Chouhan said.
As frequent lockdowns ruin economy, the virus has to be conquered by following the corona-protection norms, he said.
After the video conferencing, Home Minister Narottam Mishra appealed to the Congress and other political parties not to organise any function.
A ban has been imposed on rallies, demonstrations and meetings, and all political parties are expected to cooperate with the government, Mishra said.
