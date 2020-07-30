Madhya Pradesh: All functions banned till August 14

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has banned all political events and social gatherings till August 14 after the coronavirus has hit several BJP leaders and ministers.

Chouhan issued the above order through a video conferencing from Chirayu Hospital in Bhopal.

Chouhan also said ministers should not visit any place till August 14 and hold meetings only through video-conferencing.

Chouhan urged his ministerial colleagues to hold virtual rallies and not to meet more than five persons at their residences at a time.

He also asked the people’s representatives not to hold any public function, because saving lives is more important than holding elections.

Those who will not follow corona-related guidelines will face the music and that ministers, legislators and officers should not go out of their homes without sporting masks, Chouhan said.