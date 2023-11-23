Madhya Pradesh: All Facilities Being Developed At New Bus Stands In Sagar Smart City

FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya and commissioner of Nagar Nigam Chandra Shekhar Shukla held a meeting with the bus operators to manage the bus stands in Smart City.

They said that to improve traffic circulation in the city and to free it from traffic jams, all-facility bus stands are being set up on Bhopal road and New RTO road.

All facilities are being developed at the bus stands. The officials were asked to survey the shops and offices at the main bus stand (Dr Harising Gaur bus stand) and at the private bus stand.

They should be done so that the bus operators may be given office at the bus stand according to rules.

The meeting with bus operators was held so that the bus stands can be properly managed.

The collector and commissioner of Nagar Nigam told the bus operators they would run buses and provide passengers with facilities.

The bus operators suggested the authorities form a committee for managing the bus stands.

The collector and the commissioner of Nagar Nigam will be the president and secretary of the committee and regional transport officer will be its member, besides there will be some members of the Bus Operators’ Association in it, they said.

Along with this, the Bus Operators Association demanded space for the bus operator office shops, built at the present bus stand, should be shifted to the new bus stands.

The bus operators said that there should also be a mechanic shop at the new bus stands.

The collector assured the bus operators that he would do something about it.