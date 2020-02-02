Madhya Pradesh: All eyes on class 5 & 8 pre-boards, 20L students to write exam today

BHOPAL: About 20 lakh students will appear in pre-board exams for class 5 and 8 starting Monday. School education department is taking all precautions and keeping tab as these students will face board exams for the first time after implementation of RTE (Right to Education) Act.

Overall 20 lakh students would be appearing for class 5 and 8 board exams that will end on February 10. More than 9.83 lakh students would appear for class 5 board exams while 10.17 lakh students will take board exams for class 8.

Main objective of holding pre-board exams is to introduce students to the board exam pattern. Valuation of answer copies will also start simultaneously with exams.