Madhya Pradesh: All eyes on class 5 & 8 pre-boards, 20L students to write exam today

BHOPAL: About 20 lakh students will appear in pre-board exams for class 5 and 8 starting Monday. School education department is taking all precautions and keeping tab as these students will face board exams for the first time after implementation of RTE (Right to Education) Act.
Overall 20 lakh students would be appearing for class 5 and 8 board exams that will end on February 10. More than 9.83 lakh students would appear for class 5 board exams while 10.17 lakh students will take board exams for class 8.
Main objective of holding pre-board exams is to introduce students to the board exam pattern. Valuation of answer copies will also start simultaneously with exams.
Results will be scrutinized and teachers will organize extra classes for students- who will be dealt specifically in weaker topics and subjects.
Board exams for these classes will be held in the month of March from 4 to 27. Students will have a month’s window to improve in weak topics and improve their pre-board results.
School education minister Prabhuram Choudhary in a review meeting of department said on Saturday that action will be taken against teachers if board results go down.
School education department has chalked out a detail plan and has gathered information about schools that performed badly in board exams in previous years. ‘Teachers have been warned to improve the board results else face action. We have provided best facilities to teachers, given them seventh pay scale besides transferring them to the places of their choice,’ said the minister. Therefore they should now focus on providing quality education to the students or action will be taken against them, he added.
