Madhya Pradesh: All development work to be done with Bhopal New Market traders’ consent

BHOPAL: Minister for urban administration department (UAD) Bhupendra Singh said that any kind of development work will be with consent of the traders of New Market. He was addressing a function of boomi-pujan for development of a commercial complex under the re-densification plan at New Market on Wednesday.

Traders will not face any problem for their business as Madhya Pradesh is number 1 as far as peace is concerned, the minister said, adding, “There will be 45 shops in the basement and 20 shops on the ground floor at the 45-Chabutra site. The total investment will be Rs 1.66 crore and traders who were running their business from 45-Chabutra will be allotted shops.

“New Market is a reputed market in the state capital. With the development of a commercial complex, others will also get the opportunity to run their business from New Market. The government will consistently work for all-round development. Work on sanitation is being carried on all over the country. Indore continued to be the cleanest city, while Bhopal is the cleanest capital. It’s our responsibility to maintain the sanitation and greenery of Bhopal,” he added.

The UAD minister instructed the BMC commissioner to take the issues of traders seriously. Traders have been raising issues regarding systematic development of New Market.

‘Traders must be alert’

"Traders should be alert over development issues and renovation and face-lifting of New Market. Traders should ensure participation with innovative views on development," said MP Pragya Thakur.