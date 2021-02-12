Madhya Pradesh: All beneficiaries must know of adverse event following immunisation, says health secretary

BHOPAL: Eleven per cent of the beneficiaries indicated that they were not aware about an adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) in Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognisance on this issue, secretary, health, Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter instructing all districts and vaccination officials to pass on AEFI-related information to all the beneficiaries. According to the letter, only 88.9 per cent have indicated that they were provided information about AEFI.

An AEFI will be considered serious if it results in death, is life-threatening, requires in-patient hospitalization, or prolongation of existing hospitalisation, results in persistent or significant disability/incapacity, is a congenital anomaly, or requires intervention to prevent permanent impairment or damage. However, there is no serious kind of AEFI cases in Madhya Pradesh. Mostly, the cases were fever, raises, headache, vomiting, stomach pain and weakness after getting vaccinated.

According to the guidelines of the Union health ministry, every government health facility (PHC and above with at least one medical officer) will function as an AEFI management centre. They must have the essential drugs to manage allergic/anaphylactic reactions, fever, febrile seizures, abscesses and other such events.

What is AEFI?