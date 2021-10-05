Madhya Pradesh: Aishwary clinches ISSF World Cup gold breaking junior finals world record

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar scripted history by breaking the junior finals world record and won gold in the men’s 50m rifle 3 position event at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship.

The championship is being held at Lima in Peru. Tomar, who had represented the country in Tokyo Olympic-2020 and finished at sixth position, scored 1185 in qualification round, equalling the junior world record.

In the finals, he scored 463.4 points clinching the gold for the country.

India have won 17 medals including eight gold in the championship, securing first position in the medal tally.

At the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi held in March 2021, Tomar had bagged gold medal. He had defeated world no.1 Hungary's Istvan Peni and Denmark's Steffen Olsen.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 06:15 PM IST