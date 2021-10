Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An air force plane crashed in Manpura village near Bharauli in Bhind on Thursday.

Flight lieutenant Abhilash was flying the plane alone and he was safe in the incident, sources said.

As soon as the information received, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:31 AM IST