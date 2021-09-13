Madhya Pradesh: Ailing woman taken to hospital on cot in absence of road link

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A video emerged on Monday showing an ailing elderly woman being carried on a cot to a hospital through a muddy pathway in absence of a proper motorable road at a village in Shahdol district.

The video showing the woman being carried on the cot by four men on their shoulders and walking on the muddy patch has gone viral on social media platforms.

According to the woman's son, Mannu Baiga, his mother, 68, a resident of Patna village, fell ill and also had some problem in her eyes.

Since there is no motorable road connecting the village to the nearest health centre at Bamhori, the family members carried her on a cot, he said.

Baiga said this was a routine problem for residents of his village.

When contacted, Public Works Department's Executive Engineer SK Kulhade said a 3.40-km-long road from Bamhori to Patna costing around Rs 2.15 crore was sanctioned in 2018 and a part of this road is under construction.

The road is, however, in bad shape as it is incomplete, he said.

