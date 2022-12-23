Madhya Pradesh: AIIMS Bhopal prepares for Covid variant

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal on Friday took steps to tackle Covid variant as per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A meeting of HoDs was presided over by the Medical Superintendent as per directives of Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, Prof Dr Ajai Singh.

The available stocks for essential drugs, consumables and PPE and lab preparedness were evaluated at the meeting. The Covid sampling, genome sequencing facilities are available at AIIMS Bhopal and have been strengthened. AIIMS Bhopal has modern liquid medical gas plant.

Dr Manisha Shrivastava, Medical Superintendent, said that advisory for staff and general public were issued and AIIMS Bhopal would leave no stone unturned to treat Covid patients.