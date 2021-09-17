Madhya Pradesh: Ahirwar tells officials to keep drains, lanes clean in wards

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of municipal corporation RP Ahirwar has directed the officials to keep the lanes and drains in every ward clean.

Ahirwar visited different wards across the city on Wednesday and directed the officials to improve the arrangements there, sources in Nagar Nigam said.

He was accompanied by deputy commissioner Pranay Kamal Khare and assistant commissioner Manish Parte.

While inspecting wards, he told the officials that cleanliness should be maintained and there should not any compromise on this issue.

Ahirwar inspected Parkota ward, Katra main market, Bhagwanganj and the main railway station, sources added.

He appealed to people not to throw garbage in public places and keep the dustbins according to needs.

He also directed the sanitary workers to do clean-up work with sweeping machines at night and do fogging to end mosquito menace.

Action should be taken against hotel owners found throwing garbage around their hotels, Ahirwar said.

Ahirwar also advised the hotel owners to keep the surroundings of their hotels clean and provide pure drinking water.

