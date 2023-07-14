Madhya Pradesh: Ahimsa Public School Of Chhatarpur Inspected

Representative Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The inspection of Ahimsa Public School at Bhagwan took place on Thursday. President of Jain Shiksha Samridhi Vijay inspected the school and saw the activities being carried out by the school.

He spoke about the necessary measures to be taken for the development of the school. He also released the annual calendar and school diary. Along with Vijay, director of Phool Chandra Monument School Neeraj Jain, director of Active Children Public School inspected the institution.

During the inspection, guidelines were issued to the school teachers for improving teaching. Director of school Rajneesh Jain, principal Rashmi Jain, all the teachers, staff and students were present in the event.

