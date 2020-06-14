Madhya Pradesh: Agri minister Kamal Patel accuses ex-CM Kamal Nath of making derogatory remarks against SC, seeks action

BHOPAL: The agriculture minister Kamal Patel has written a letter to DGP to register the case against the former chief minister Kamal Nath for using derogatory words for schedule caste people.

In the complaint forwarded on Sunday, the minister stated that during the press conference held on May 27, 2020, in Chhindwara, Nath passed objectionable comments on SC people, which had hurt the sentiments of the people.

Earlier, the complaint was submitted to AJJAKS police station in Chhindwara. The copies of earlier complaint and CD of the press conference video has been sent to DGP for action against him.