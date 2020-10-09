Madhya Pradesh: Again, Corona positive rate gradually moving upward, climbs to  5.7

Much to the concern of the authorities, the corona positivity rate is again moving upward in the state. After witnessing a constituent drop for a few days, the positive percentage on Friday stood at 5.7, while a day previous it was reported 5.5 per cent and on Wednesday it was 5.1 %.

The state on Friday reported 1,607 fresh coronavirus positive cases, which pushed its caseload to 1,43,629, while 2,200 patients got discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, an official said. The number of active cases in the state stands at 16168. The death toll in the state rose by 27 and reached 2,574, he said. Six of the 27 deaths were reported in Indore, four in Jabalpur, three in Bhopal, two in Khargone and one each in Gwalior, Ujjain, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Betul, Satna, Chhindwara, Khandwa, Raisen, Harda, Singrauli and Sheopur, the official said. The overall recovery count in the state has now gone up to 1,24,887, the official said. During the day 28027 samples were tested across the state. "Of the total number of new cases, Indore reported 441, Bhopal 188, Jabalpur 114 and Gwalior 92," he added.

Indore accounts for 28199 positive cases and 621 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 19521 cases and toll to 420 deaths. Ujjain reports 3134 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 751 while Neemuch has 2117 positives. Khandwa accounts for 1634 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3554. Jabalpur recorded 11109 cases. Morena recorded 2667 cases while Mandsaur has 1623 cases and Dhar has recorded 2437 cases. Dewas has reported 1675 Cases. Sagar recorded 2762 cases. Tikamgarh has 874 cases and Raisen has recorded 1450 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 997 cases. Sheopur has 922 cases and Rewa has 1931 cases while Rajgarh has 1450 and Barwani recorded 1937 cases. Chhindwara has 1668 and Vidisha has 1821 cases. Shajapur has 1005 cases while Damoh has 1856 cases.

Datia has 1284 cases while Satna has 1722 cases and Jhabua has 1561 cases. Panna has 740 cases and Balaghat has 1417 cases while Sehore has 1732 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2089 cases and Narsingpur has 2751 cases while Betul has 2065 cases and Shivpuri has 2405 cases. Ratlam recorded 2168 cases. Chhattarpur has 1343 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 521 and Agar-Malwa has reported 416 cases. Sidhi has reported 1030 cases and Singrauli has 1019 cases while Shahdol has 2147 cases. Guna has 818 cases while Anuppur has 1256 cases and Alirajpur has 1008 cases.

Fresh cases count drops below 200

After over a fortnight, Bhopal reported less than 200 fresh corona cases in a single day. The 188 fresh cases detected on Friday pushed the corona count to 19521. So far 420 people have fallen prey to the virus in the city.