Madhya Pradesh: After Wolf Attack In Khandwa, Jackal Injures 5 In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is grappling with the terror of jackals. A jackal attacked and injured five people at different places in Sagunia and Genhukheda villages in Rehti tehsil of Sehore district on Monday, official sources said.

All those people, severely injured in the attack, are undergoing treatment at the community health centre in Rehti.

In one incident, a jackal had attacked five people in Salkanpur, resulting in serious injuries to two people. The terrifying moment was captured on CCTV, which showed the jackal lunging at the two men while they were sitting on the roadside in the Sagunia Panchayat in Rehti tehsil. They tried to scare the jackal away by throwing stones at the animal, but failed. Then one of them grabbed the jackal and tossed it about 15 feet away, the video showed.

The two injured men - Shyam Yadav and Narmada Prasad - are under treatment at the Narmadapuram District Hospital.

The residents of the villages where the incident occurred are living in fear. They have stopped setting out of their houses after sunset. Many residents now carry sticks when leaving their homes, hoping to defend themselves in case of another attack. Local authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing out alone.

Immediately after the incident, the forest officials gave financial assistance to the injured, sources further said.

The officials of the forest department advised residents of nearby villages that whenever they saw any jackal, they should inform the forest department about it.

"We have asked the villagers to stay away from jackals and travel in groups. The forest department has been notified, and Ranger Harish Maheshwari visited the injured and ensured compensation," said village panchayat assistant secretary Ramkrishna Uike.

The dense forest surrounding the village provides a potential hiding spot for the jackal, which remains at large. Authorities have warned that it may return.

The incident occurred on the heels of an attack by a wolf in Khandwa, where five people were injured.