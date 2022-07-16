Madhya Pradesh: After tie, lottery decides fate of sarpanch, panchs in Satna

Representative pic

Unchehra/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The results of recently held three-tier panchayat elections in Satna district have been declared. Certificates to winning candidates were distributed to sarpanch and panchs of all 693 panchayats of the district. Certificates were also given to 191 janpad members of the district.

However, panchayat poll results in Satna sprung a few surprises on Friday. In Unchehra, the fate of one sarpanch and three panchs was decided through draw of lots.

The election of sarpanch in Bandhi Mauhar Panchayat was exciting where there was a tie between both the candidates - Ramprasad Nagar and Kailas Bunkar - who received 463 votes each.

As per rules, Assistant Returning Officer decided to draw lots to decide winning candidate in presence of media persons and both the candidates.

Two chits of same size with the name of each candidate were put in a box. A 9-year-old girl Vasundhara Prajapati took out a chit and luck smiled on Ramprasad Nagar. After emerging as winner, sarpanch Ramprasad announced to bear the expenses of Vasundhara's education.

Similarly, Vasundhara took out slips and decided to name of winning panch candidates of three panchayats. This decision was accepted by all the candidates. The winning candidates took blessings of Vasundhara considering her as goddess. Videography was done and signature of winning candidate was taken after the lottery.